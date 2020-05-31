Chandigarh: Parents of five private schools protest against fee hike

Protest outside a school in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express) Protest outside a school in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express)

Chandigarh and Panchkula saw protests against school fee hikes on Saturday, after parents of more than five private schools came out on the road to mark their dissent.

The schools which saw protests outside their gates included, St Joseph’s, St Kabir’s an SSDPS in Chandigarh along with St Xavier’s and St Soldier’s in Panchkula.

While protests against schools have seen a rise in the past few weeks, no substantial action has come from Chandigarh and Haryana education authorities other than mere written orders.

According to the parents, several schools have not bifurcated their fee into different areas but have combined it all and even increased it. The hikes range from 20 per cent to 50 per cent.

This hike has become the cause of trouble for many parents as several have faced low to no income in the past few months. The rise has forced the parents to write to the CM, PM and even meeting with local DEO but to no avail.

“Till last year, the montly fee was Rs 3,050. It has now been increased to Rs 5,600 per month. The amount is too high and has not been been bifurcated. This definitely does not comprise only tuition fee which is the only amount they can charge us, according to notification issued by the Haryana government,” said a parent, whose child studies, at St Soldier’s school, Panchkula.

Parents have been demanding that the balance sheets of private schools be made public. An order in this regard was passed by the Chandigarh administration and when the schools failed to do it, show cause notices were also issued.

However, no action has been taken yet.

