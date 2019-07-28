Chandigarh: Online allotment of hostels at Panjab University from tomorrow

Panjab University will begin the online allotment of hostels on Monday. A new portal has been launched by the University for the same, putting an end to the long-standing demand by students.

For the allotment process, students will have to log in to the portal hms.puchd.ac.in and register themselves. Once they confirm their email id, they will receive their login id and password on their email. After filling the form, a hard copy of the same has to be submitted in the office of their respective departments. The link to the portal has become operational and the students can start registering from Monday.

Students at the university feel that the move will ensure transparency in the allotment process.

Suraj, who graduated recently from the university and stayed in a hostel during the course, said, “ It will bring transparency. political parties can no longer ask for votes by assuring admissions to hostels. When I had joined, someone helped me in getting a seat in the hostel. Later, I realised that he was a member of a political party. I was constantly being asked to vote for that party since he had helped me out. I ended up voting for them in the student elections.”

Priya, a recent economics graduate who used to stay in a hostel said that she hopes the move will end the issue of outsiders staying illegally in the hostels. Vivek, a post-graduation student who is staying in a hostel, said, “For a month, I went around from pillar to post with my application form. At times the authorities tend to lie about the availability of rooms in the hostels. The new students will not have to face this problem.”

Dean Student Welfare Neena Capalash said that the students will have to go to the hostel wardens for checking the avalibility of rooms as the latter will have access to those details on the portal.

When asked about the allotment process, she said, “After the students give the required information, the chairpersons of the respective departments will verify it. After the certification, the students will be eligible for hostel admission and it will be put out in the portal for them to check.”

“The students can also check their position on the waiting list,” she added.

Ravneet Kaur, warden of girl’s hostel 3 said, “Our paper work will reduce by a huge margin. We will no more be burdened with the constant questions about seats on guest-basis. Earlier, the form used to go through a lot of people. Now the number of people involved will decrease thereby making it faster.” The university has eight hostels each for girls and boys and one working women’s hostel.