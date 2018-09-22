Chandigarh: Now for uniform and notebooks, school heads to transfer money into students’ accounts

Once approved, the DDOs will get the funds in their accounts and make online transfer to students. The DDO happens to be the school head. Once approved, the DDOs will get the funds in their accounts and make online transfer to students. The DDO happens to be the school head.

HEADS OF UT government schools will now have to transfer the money for uniform and exercise notebooks under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) policy.

Each school has a drawing and disbursing officer (DDO) who will be required to upload the data related to Aadhaar number and bank account of students, following which it will be approved by the District Education Officer (DEO). Once approved, the DDOs will get the funds in their accounts and make online transfer to students. The DDO happens to be the school head.

Earlier, the DDOs were only required to send the students’ data to the DEO and the funds were transferred twice a year for summer and winter uniform along with exercise notebooks.

The move has come after two school education schemes, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), were merged this year under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

The UT education department also held a three-day training workshop for DDOs at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 16, from September 12 to 14.

A circular dated September 7 was issued to all government schools by the DEO, ordering the DDOs to be present for the training. Each session of the workshop was for seven hours and the teachers were trained by the office of Public Financial Management System (PFMS). They had to be present for the training with their bank account, user ID and password for PFMS account and details of beneficiaries under the DBT policy.

“We will fill the data online, get it approved from the DEO and then the money will be transferred to our accounts. There’s only one DDO assigned for the task,” said a teacher, requesting anonymity.

The teacher, who attended the workshop, also added that it was a difficult task for the teachers. “It’s difficult because sometimes there are snags in the system, and even in case of one single mistake, there is a danger that the money will not be transferred to the beneficiary who in this case is a student,” the teacher said.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, students up to Class 5 are entitled to Rs 1,206 under the DBT policy and students up to Class 8 are entitled to Rs 1,422.

“Earlier, these funds were disbursed twice a year but from now on students will get a consolidated amount once a year for uniform (summer and winter) and exercise notebooks,” said the teacher.

The DDOs are yet to transfer the funds. As of now, they are uploading the details of beneficiaries online after which it will be approved. When contacted, the DEO was unavailable for comment.

