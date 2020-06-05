Chandigarh: No fee hikes, school’s tuition fee to remain same, says UT adviser  

For those parents who have already paid the hiked fee, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that schools will have to adjust that fee in the coming months. (Representational) For those parents who have already paid the hiked fee, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that schools will have to adjust that fee in the coming months. (Representational)

Announcing relief for parents who had been protesting against the fee hikes in city schools, UT Adviser Manoj Parida on Wednesday issued orders that no school would hike their fee and the tuition fee would be the same as for the academic year 2019-20.

For those parents who have already paid the hiked fee, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said that schools will have to adjust that fee in the coming months. The order was issued under the Disaster Management Act.

In the order, Parida said, “There will be no increase in school fee for the year 2020-21 without specific approval of the administration. Tuition fee will be charged at the same rate as in 2019-20. No hidden charges will be included.”

It was also stated, “All private schools will display the details of the fee structure, especially the tuition fee, as per provisions of the Section 5(c) of Fee Regulation Act, 2016, on their website and will also intimate the same to the administration on or before June 15.”

Despite the orders, the Chandigarh Parents Association expressed apprehensions. “The administration has responded to the hundreds of complaints sent by parents in the last one week. The order indicates that the administration is in no mood to be toyed around by the private school’s lobby and will take a final decision after ‘ascertaining the exact financial status’ of the schools and the schools have to upload their balance sheets and income-expenditure accounts,” said a statement issued by the association.

“We welcome the relief in reversing the fee hike. However, the term tuition fee continues to be the bone of contention since most schools merged all other heads in tuition fee in the recent years, so they will try to wiggle their way out from this order. Unfortunately, the Education department has given the leverage to the private schools to levy late fees, the threat of its burden still lingers on.The administration must also regulate the rates of late fees charged by the private schools,” it further said.

Several parents had been protesting outside private schools against the hike in fees.

