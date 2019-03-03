Chandigarh: Nine students stopped from appearing in improvement examination

Written by Sumedha Sharma

Advertising

Nine students were not allowed to appear for an improvement test for English in Board examination at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 35 D, Saturday.

Though the parents of students accuse the school teachers for not allowing them to enter despite the fact they were on time, school management said that students entered the school after 10 am, which is against the rules of CBSE.

Hence, they were not allowed to sit in the examination.

The agitated parents lodged a DDR at Sector 36 police station, alleging that their wards were not allowed to sit in the exam deliberately and the teachers also misbehaved with them.

A police officer said, “We have lodged a DDR but no legal action against the teachers has been taken yet.”

Principal of GMSSS-35D, Ravinder Kaur, said, “Nine students entered the examination centers after 10 am. My school’s three teachers were deployed on the gate. Though parents claimed that they dropped their wards near the school before 10 am, it does not matter. Students tried to enter the centre after 10 am, which is not acceptable.”

“There was not a single student of this year, who appeared late for the exam. All nine students were schedule to give improvement tests,” Ravinder Kaur added.

“I dropped my son around 9:50 am. Later, I received a call from him as he was not allowed to appear for his exam. As soon as I reached the school to look into the matter, one of the school’s professors, Nirmal Singh, who was appointed on duty, replied rudely to me.

The matter was taken to school administration, when Ravinder Kaur agreed to look into the matter.

Advertising

“My son reached school around quarter to ten but the gates were already closed by that time. I managed to speak to the coordinator but saw no positive response. This one act has spoiled the future of many students. We had plans to send our son to Canada for his higher education but now we will have to wait for next year.”said one of the parent, while talking to Newsline.