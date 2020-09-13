Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar

Toppers Kartik Sharma, who secured AIR 42 rank and Kunwarpreet Singh, who bagged AIR 58 rank

KARTIK SHARMA, who hails from Amritsar, but was pursuing his studies at the Bhavan Vidhyalaya in Panchkula and taking tuition from Allen in Mohali became the top scorer of the Tricity in the JEE Mains, scoring an all India rank of 42.

Scoring 99.998 percentile, Kartik states that he had especially relocated to Panchkula from Amritsar for his studies. “I had given my first attempt in January appearing from Chandigarh but gave this one from my hometown since I had come home due to the lockdown and stayed here since,” he says.

Consistency and determination remained Kartik’s success mantra, he said. “Always remaining motivated is another thing that gives results,” he added. Talking about his preparation, he said, “I had completed my syllabus much earlier on. After the first attempt and due to the pandemic, we got a lot of time to prepare and I was able to revise everything several times.”

Not aspiring for any long-term aims, he says he is looking forward to score even better marks for upcoming JEE advanced exams all set to happen on September 27.

Meanwhile, Kunwar Preet Singh scored 99.997 percentile in his JEE Mains secured an all India rank of 58 and became the UT topper.

The JEE Main is conducted twice, in January and April, for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 28 centrally funded technical institutes.

A percentile of best of the two is carried forward and becomes the criteria to appear in JEE Advanced.

Kunwar had topped the UT in January JEE Exams as well. A student of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School in Sector 35 of the city, Kunwar has remained engrossed in studies since the very beginning, says his father Dr Jaspal Singh.

Kunwar had also scored a total of 97 per cent marks in his board exams and aims to become a computer science engineer.

The JEE (Main) for B.E./B.Tech was conducted by NTA between 1st to 6th September in two shifts per day. The examination was conducted in 660 centres in 232 cities including 8 outside India. Approximately 6.45 lakh candidates appeared for this examination. The results of these candidates were declared late Friday night.

