Chandigarh: Four IISER scientists to work on India’s first quantum computer

Four scientists from the Indian Institute of Scientific Education and Research (IISER) will work for making the first quantum computer in the country under the Cyber Physical Systems (CPS) programme by the Department of Science and Technology.

IISER scientists said the project is the biggest of its kind multi-institutional and pan-India initiative with a funding of Rs 300 crore over three years and the institute will play a major role in this project.

IISER’s officiating director Prof. Arvind told Newsline that this initiative is the first step towards developing an indigenous quantum computer and a quantum communication network along with building sophisticated research infrastructure and training human resources.

“It is of paramount importance for India to develop its indigenous research programme in building quantum computers and in developing quantum cryptography and quantum communication devices, so as to remain in the forefront of the race to be an Information Technology (IT) superpower,” Prof. Arvind added.

The team will comprise Prof Arvind, Prof Kavita Dorai, Dr Mandip Singh and Dr Sandeep Goyal.

With over 30 researchers, IISER-Mohali has one of the biggest groups of researchers in the country working in the area of quantum foundations and technology.

Prof. Arvind said that this is the first attempt by the Indian government to boost research in quantum technologies and applications. In layman’s language, quantum computers are computational devices which can perform in minutes the tasks that take years for the best supercomputer. They also ensure secure communication.

“A fully functioning and commercial quantum computer has not been constructed yet; however, several countries like USA and China have built prototypes,” Dr. Arvind added.

Prof. Arvind told Newsline that at the end of the first phase, they expect to have a foundation for building a prototype for quantum computer, methods for precision measurements, and a secure and portable quantum communication setup.