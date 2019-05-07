Chandigarh: Govt schools record pass percentage of 75.27, improvement of 26.76 per cent

Chandigarh government schools recorded a steep jump in improvement in Class X CBSE results with a pass percentage of 75.27 which was just 48.51 per cent last year. There has been an improvement of 26.76 per cent in the results this time.

Education Secretary B L Sharma, who had faced a lot of opposition from within the department for acting tough last year by suspending non-performing teachers and taking affidavits for improving results this time, stated that it was the “reward and punishment policy along with administrative decisions which led to this remarkable improvement”.

A total of 10,587 students appeared in the government schools, of whom 7,969 passed and 371 failed the exams. There were 2,247 students who got compartment.

Government Model High School, Dhanas, which had just 19.79 pass percentage last year and was among the poor performers, scored 78.97 pass percentage this year. There has been an improvement of 59.18 per cent.

Government School, Sector 52, which had 27.35 pass percentage last time, has seen 89.53 per cent students pass this year, thereby making an improvement of 62.18 per cent. GMHS, Sector 29B, has recorded a pass percentage of 86.05 which was 27.69 per cent last year.

Interestingly, the Government School, Dadumajra, which recorded just 28.30 per cent result last year, has recorded a pass percentage of 90 now. GMHS, Sector 32-D, has this year recorded a result of 89.22 per cent, which was just 33.64 last year.

Among the best performing schools are GMSSS, Sector 23, which has 100 per cent result, followed by GMSSS, Sector 33, with 99.25 pass percentage, GMSSS-16 with 99.07 pass percentage. GMSSS-32 has recorded a pass percentage of 98.96 while GMSSS-18 has recorded a pass percentage of 98.65.

The education secretary said that the teachers who have helped in improving the results will be given commendation certificates.

“Last year, it was shocking that a city like Chandigarh had just 48 per cent result. We felt that people were not doing their job — not giving their time and energy for which they were recruited. And we decided to enforce discipline. Other than issuing show-cause notices and suspending teachers and then taking affidavits from them to improve results, nine supervisory teams were formed to keep a check if everyone was performing his or her duty well,” he said.

The education secretary had scrapped grace marks policy after the poor results last time. Teachers had blamed that students who didn’t know anything were being promoted and thus they had poor results in Class X exams.

Sharma stated that after he acted stern, teacher unions tried to play mischief and attempted to mobilise political forces but support from the UT Administrator and Adviser kept him moving.

“Duty is duty. They should not think that if they are in a government job, they should stop working,” he said.