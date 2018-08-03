Chandigarh govt schools record 3.69 per cent, 6 per cent dropout rate in secondary, senior secondary classes

In its appraisal, the UT education department was also assessed for quality and access and retention. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu/File) In its appraisal, the UT education department was also assessed for quality and access and retention. (Express photo by Gurjant Pannu/File)

The annual average dropout rate at secondary and senior secondary levels in schools is high at 3.69 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively, in government schools of the city. Besides, there are 23 per cent primary schools with “adverse” pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) and 40.7 per cent schools with “adverse” student-classroom ratio (SCR).

Both educational indicators have been marked “areas of concern”. In its report on the minutes of the meeting of the Project Approval Board on June 7, the Department of School Education and Literacy, under the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), has highlighted the appraisal issues for 2018-19.

In its appraisal, the UT education department was also assessed for quality and access and retention. Last month, at a press conference, officials of the department claimed to have a successful PTR, but the report here indicated that 23 per cent primary schools are yet to achieve the 30:1 requirement mandated by the Right to Education Act.

Besides, the department has been advised to re-evaluate the requirement of teachers, heads and principals and also rationalise deployment. In UT, at the primary level, 405 (55.6 per cent) out of 728 sanctioned posts under the former SSA have been lying vacant while 214 (15.55 per cent) out of 1,376 sanctioned posts of the UT are vacant.

At the upper primary level, 190 (29.36 per cent) out of 647 sanctioned posts under SSA are vacant while 214 (14.35 per cent) out of the 1,491 sanctioned posts of the UT are vacant.

Last but not the least, at the secondary level, 176 (18.52 per cent) out of 950 sanctioned posts of the UT are vacant. The report has clearly stated, “There is no dual cadre of teachers; only financial support for additional teacher salary will be provided under the Samagra Shiksha scheme as per the norms.”

Coming to the results of the National Achievement Survey (NAS), UT has been asked to distribute the district report cards to all the schools for further analysis of the results as mathematics and science in Class VIII needed special focus. The minutes of the meeting is a detailed report of the annual work plan and budget (AWP&B) 2018-19 of Samagra Shiksha of Chandigarh. It also consists of initiatives, action taken on commitments in 2017-18, commitments for 2018-19, expected outcomes and total estimated budget for 2018-19, among other indicators.

The Centre, beginning this year, has fused three schemes, including Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) and Teacher Education.

