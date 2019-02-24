Chandigarh: Desh Bhagat University files Rs 1-crore civil suit against Faridkot university

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) of Fatehgarh Sahib has filed a civil suit against Faridkot’s Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) in the district court of Chandigarh, seeking compensation for loss of Rs 1 crore as the petitioner was not invited by the latter “deliberately” during counselling for the dental course.

The civil suit has been filed in the court of Varun Nagpal, Civil Judge, (Senior Division), by DBU’s vice president Sandeep Singh, seeking recovery of unliquidated damages, along with interest.

As per a petition filed by the Desh Bhagat University, the secretary to the Government of Punjab, department of medical education and research, had asked the Baba Farid university to shift the students of Gyan Sagar Institute to other colleges in Punjab, but the DBU was not allowed to participate in the counselling.

The petition stated that Baba Farid university was authorised by the Government of Punjab to conduct the counselling for admissions to MBBS/BDS on government/management quota seats, on the basis of the merit list of NEET in government and private medical and dental institutes for the session 2017-18 onwards, but the institutes of Desh Bhagat University was not called for the counselling held from June 12 to June 23.

Thus, they sent a letter asking reasons for not inviting them for the counselling, but the Baba Farid university did not give any reply. Later, the Ministry of Health issued two letters to the registrar of Baba Farid university to include the names of Desh Bhagat dental college in the counselling, but they did not complied with the government communication.

The petition further stated that Baba Farid university neither called the DBU during shifting of students to various medical colleges when it invited the principals of 14 colleges from June 17, 2017, to June 19, 2017, nor later in a special counselling for adjusting the leftover students of Gyan Sagar Institute. Later in April 2017, Baba Farid university conducted an inspection at their university and the report was directly sent to the Dental Council of India, whereas the deficiency report was not handed over to them. Again a sudden inspection was conducted at DBU, but the same was not conducted at other universities, read the petition.

The act and conduct of Baba Farid university remained biased towards the Desh Bhagat University, due to which the latter had to suffer a huge loss, which could be assessed to about Rs 1 crore, and a compensation shall be awarded to them, mentioned the petition.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vinod Chodha, counsel for Baba Farid University, have argued the Chandigarh court has no jurisdiction for the civil suit filed. “We have moved an application in the court that the case be transferred to Faridkot court.”

The Baba Farid University have not filed any reply over the petition. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on March 27.