Chandigarh: Day after Syndicate boycott, 16 turn up for Senate meet

A day after a majority of the members boycotted the Syndicate meeting, only 16 out of 93 members turned up for the Senate meeting on Sunday.

Once again, the tension between the Vice-Chancellor and members of the highest governing body of the university was highlighted. The boycott of the Syndicate and Senate, as alleged by members, has been fuelled by Prof Arun Kumar Grover’s “unparliamentary, unfounded and derogatory” remarks in a media report published on July 5. In it, the V-C has stated that issues brought before the Senate were “strangulated” and “gangsterism” prevailed among the members of the governing bodies.

The Senate meeting began at 10 am, but none of the 58 items for consideration were taken up even though there was sufficient quorum. The Senate requires 15 members to form quorum, but a two-hour discussion over whether to continue the meeting finally led Prof Grover to adjourn the meeting.

Some members said the meeting should be postponed, keeping in view the thin attendance. Others said ratification of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions, confirmation of employees and items related to commencement of the new session should be dealt with.

But the remaining matters, especially the item on sexual harassment charges against Prof Devinder Preet Singh of HS Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, should be deferred to a later sitting.

However, there was already a lack of consensus on the issue and it was put to vote. Seven persons voted for the first option while six members voted for the second.

When the V-C still wanted to go ahead with the meeting, Senator Dr Ameer Sultana said, “Sir (V-C), I urge you to hold the meeting after two days. This is a matter of great importance and requires two-third majority.”

To this, Senator Prof Pam Rajput, who is also the chairperson of Panjab University Committee Against Sexual Harassment, added, “Give us two days’ time; only some have signed a letter stating that they will not attend a meeting chaired by you, but let them go to…”

On Saturday, after holding a press conference against the V-C, at least 19 members of the governing bodies wrote an open letter to the V-C saying they will not take part in any meetings that will be chaired by him as his term as such was to end on July 22.

While the V-C dismissed it as a “communication posted on a social site”, Senator Ambassador I S Chadha said, “The position that they have taken is not going to make them attend the meeting even after two days. So, we can wait till 2 pm and see if they relent.”

Prof Grover said, “I will seek an urgent appointment with the Chancellor for guidance on when to fix the next Senate meeting. The Senate today has given me some authorization with some important matters before my term ends.”

The V-C presides over the Senate on behalf of the PU Chancellor who is the chairperson of the Senate.

The Senate, however, authorized the V-C to take a call on essential items related to the smooth commencement of the new academic session in consultation with Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) Prof Emanual Nahar.

Senator Prof R P Bambah said, “The V-C is authorized to take decision on matters that are urgent; it’s his responsibility. We can’t discuss issues that have not been passed by the Syndicate.” To this, the V-C said the Syndicate had abdicated its responsibility.

Before adjourning the meeting, however, the V-C said, “I am a person and I have a personal opinion. I don’t want to lower the prestige of the office of the Vice-Chancellor.”

Senators Prof Ronki Ram, Dr Dalip Kumar, Prof Chaman Lal, Dr Ameer Sulatana, Prof Pam Rajput, Prof R P Bambah and Ambassador I S Chadha, among others, were present at the meeting.

