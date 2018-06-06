Chandigarh: Computer teachers’ protest enters Day 9

The Computer Teachers Association, Haryana continued their ninth day of the protest on Tuesday.The teachers are protesting for the implementation of the PRT scale and merge on the sanctioned post in Education Department.

On Tuesday evening, the traffic movement was also disrupted near the housing board lights in Chandigarh when the teachers , moving towards the Haryana CM House isn Chandigarh, were stopped by the police near the lights.

Balram Dhiman, State President of Computer Teachers Association said, “The movement will not stop till the announcement of the Chief Minister is implemented. New assurances are being given everyday on the orders of the government and department. It’s been so many days since we have started our protest, but the order has not yet been issued by the authorities.”

On Tuesday morning, the teachers marched to the Deputy Commissioners office and started protesting there. The officials at DC office asked the members of the teachers association to go back and promised them that they will revert back in the evening. The teachers marched towards Shiksha Sadan in Sector 5, and started protesting.

As per the teachers, the Haryana government is yet to fulfill their promises.

