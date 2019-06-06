Chandigarh: City boys make their mark in NEET with rank 93, 96

THE RESULTS of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2019 were declared Wednesday afternoon and brought a smile to many aspiring doctors. With a pass percentage of 73.24 per cent, the city candidates clocked a better performance this year as compared to 71.8 per cent last year.

Advertising

A total of 1,657 candidates registered for NEET (UG) from Chandigarh this year. Of these,1,562 students took the exam and 1,144 qualified.

Ishan Gupta and Gautam Kaushal, both 18-year-old, made their parents proud by bagging an All India Rank of 93 and 96 respectively.

Even though Ishan says that he was inspired by his mother, Dr Nalini, a professor of Cytology at PGIMER, to pursue a career in medicine, his mother says he toyed with various career choices until he came to Class X. “Some days he would tell me he wanted to be a cricketer, on other days, he wanted to be a pilot,’’ laughs Dr Nalini. But once Ishan completed his boards, he made up his mind to don the white coat.

Advertising

Ishan is a winner of National Talent Search Exam scholarship and also a two-time Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholar, a program funded by the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India to attract highly motivated students to pursue basic science courses and a research career in science. Even on the day of declaration of exam results, he was in Mumbai for a Biology Olympiad.

Gautam, on the other hand, always wanted to be a doctor and the results were a dream come true for him. He completed class 10 from Bhawan Vidyalaya and studied up to nine hours a day since entering high school. He credits his performance to the support provided by his mother, Amrita, a homemaker, and his father, Rajinder Kaushal, a regional manager with State Bank of India.

Both the youngsters say that they stuck to only NCERT books. During preparation, Gautam focused not just on Biology but on Physics and Chemistry as well.

Ishan, whose success mantra is a combination of sharp focus, time management, coupled with attention to NCERT books, is also an avid fan of cricket and Virat Kohli is his current favourite. ‘’I am sure he must be glued to the TV today,’’ says his mother.

Gautam, who is also an avid cricket fan and a music lover, is glad that the World Cup did not clash with the exams.