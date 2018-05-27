CBSE Class XII results: National-level footballer Kush scores 98.8% to top Chandigarh Tricity

Kush Bansal of St Soldiers School with his parents and sister. (Jaipal Singh) Kush Bansal of St Soldiers School with his parents and sister. (Jaipal Singh)

A NATIONAL-LEVEL footballer, 18-year-old Kush Bansal of St Soldier’s International Public School, Sector 28, emerged the Tricity topper with 98.8 per cent in the humanities stream as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class XII results on Saturday. He became the first from his school to become a Tricity topper.

“I’m feeling great and this is a platform for me to tell others that studies matter, but it is not the end of the world if you don’t score good marks. You should find something of your own that you’re passionate about,” said Bansal, who has scored a perfect 100 in political science, sociology and physical education.

This year, while the overall topper in Tricity is a Chandigarh student of arts, toppers in commerce, medical and non-medical streams are from Panchkula.

Last year, Chandigarh had produced three all-India toppers. In 2017, science student Bhoomi Sawant from DAV Public School, Sector 8, bagged the second rank in India with 99.4 per cent while commerce students Aditya Jain and Mannat Luthra from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, had tied in at the third position with 99.2 per cent.

Bringing cheers to their school, three out of four Tricity toppers are from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula.

Pranav Goyal, who bagged all India rank 4 in JEE Main 2018 recently, is the non-medical topper with 97.2 per cent with 100 marks in mathematics and chemistry. Goyal is in Mumbai for a physics olympiad camp in which he might be selected to represent India at the international level.

Commerce topper Muskan Goel scored 97.8 per cent with 100 in business studies and Eishvauk Aggarwal 97.6 to top the medical stream with 100 in chemistry and English, respectively. Aishwarya, a humanities student from the same school, missed out on the Tricity topper’s position by just .4 per cent with a score of 98.4 per cent. Overall, Panchkula was also the best performer in Tricity.

