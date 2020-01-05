CAT results 2019: 15 students from Chandigarh score more than 99 percentile

all smiles: Tejas Nagpal (99.32), Aru Goel (98.14), Mannat Kaur (99.61), Chandni Sahni (97.06), and Navjoban Singh (97.21) in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express) all smiles: Tejas Nagpal (99.32), Aru Goel (98.14), Mannat Kaur (99.61), Chandni Sahni (97.06), and Navjoban Singh (97.21) in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Express)

DEJECTED by his continuous non-selection for the civil services, 27-year-old Sahil Singla on Saturday found himself among the toppers of Common Admission Test (CAT) in Tricity with 99.88 percentile. Inspired by the message of movies like 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par, the computer science graduate never lost hope and finally excelled.

The results of the annual CAT entrance test, which was held in November 2019, were announced on Saturday and at least 15 students from the Tricity have scored more than 99 percentile among the 7,500 candidates who had appeared here for the entrance exam, which is used for admission to top business schools in the country.

The top three candidates with percentile above 99.75 percentile are from outside Chandigarh but mostly studied here. Only 10 candidates scored the overall 100 percentile at all India level and 22 candidates scored 99.99 percentile — till last reports, none of them was from the Tricity.

CAT Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES

Singla had been preparing for the CAT examination since February 2019. Hailing from Punjab’s Bathinda district, he was putting up at Zirakpur with his family while he was getting coaching at Chandigarh-based Bulls Eye. Singla did his graduation in computer science at IIIT-Hyderabad.

IN VIDEO | CAT 2018: Toppers and their inspiring stories

“I had been preparing for the civil services since I completed my graduation in 2014 but I couldn’t crack it despite appearing in the mains exam two times. I was disheartened but with family support, I continued. I thought if I cannot go in the administration, I can move towards private sector. IIMs are best when it comes to studying for it,” he told Chandigarh Newsline, adding that consistency is the key.

Sahil Singla, 99.88 Sahil Singla, 99.88

A movie buff, Singla said he was inspired by the message of Amir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par that every child has something in him. “I can only say patience, speed, accuracy and maximum mock tests will easily land you at a good position,” he added.

READ | CAT 2019: Two friends from IIT-Bombay among top scorers

Twenty-one-year-old Ananya recently completed her BSc in medical from Kurukshetra and in her second attempt of CAT scored 99.82 percentile. She had been preparing since 2018 and got interested in MBA because of his father, who is a businessman. Ananya had taken her mock test series at a Chandigarh coaching institute but prepared on her own.

“I previously had got 91.5 percentile and it would have taken me to IIM-Shillong but I want to go to IIM-Ahmedabad, Bangalore or Calcutta. I can now easily go to any of the three,” she said, adding that one has to remain dedicated and take regular mock tests to secure a good position in the results.

Muktesh Singh Anand, 21, is in the final year of Computer Engineering at Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology and scored 99.79 percentile. He had been preparing for the examination since 2018. “I think your basics should be clear if you have to crack the exam with a good percentile and one must take regular mock tests,” he said.

Muktesh Singh Anand, 99.79 Muktesh Singh Anand, 99.79

Sector 16 Panchkula’s Rushil Awasthi with overall percentile of 99.73 was also one among the toppers. The 24-year-old scored 96.62 percentile in verbal ability and reading comprehension.

READ | CAT 2019: Around 60 students from Gujarat get 99 percentile

A final year student of mechanical engineering at Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh resident Tejas Nagpal scored 99.37 percentile. “I think consistency in classes and around 30 mock tests are responsible for my good result. I want to be in the corporate world after joining a top-tier college. The corporate life is all about discipline and targets. I want to live a life with purpose,” the 22-year-old said.

This Mohali girl wants to do social business

Twenty-year-old Mannat Kaur is a final-year student of BTech at Panjab University’s Hoshiarpur campus and has scored 99.61 percentile in her first attempt at the CAT. In 2016, after the results of her non-medical studies did not meet her expectations, she says she started an NGO ‘Sparks’ at Bathinda for women empowerment and child education while she began her studies of computer engineering

“I want to do social business (business aimed at addressing social causes) after completing my studies. I think MBA will help me towards my goal of setting up a business. It will also help in better managing my NGO which kind of has met some stagnancy,” said Mannat, who is a resident of Mohali.

Kaur did her schooling from DPS Chandigarh and Mount Carmel School before joining PU’s Hoshiapur campus. “I think whatever I have studied, either be it non-medical, computer engineering and now management, will help me wherever I go. One should never get disheartened. When you continue towards a goal, you will achieve it ultimately,” she said, stressing the importance of mock tests for better CAT results.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App