Chandigarh approves September 6 for PU student polls

THE CHANDIGARH Administration in a letter to the Panjab University Registrar on Monday approved September 6 as the date for student elections on the university campus as well as the affiliated colleges for the academic session 2019-2020.

The university hard written to the Chandigarh Administration seeking approval for September 6 as the date for student elections.

The UT letter mentions the rules and regulations to be followed during elections. Along with the rules, it also states that as per the administration, CCTV cameras installed at various gates of the university are not in proper working order.

The university officials have been instructed to fix them at the earliest so that in case of any untoward incident, CCTV footage can be relied on to catch the culprits. Registrar Karamjeet Singh has been instructed to make sure that all types of lethal weapons, including the licensed ones, be banned on the Sector 14 campus as well as the affiliated college premises.

A senior police officer said, “A communication was received from the UT Administration to the police department as well. The final response from the PU authorities is yet to be received. We are going to enhance security in and around the university campus. Alerts were also issued to police stations, under which PU affiliated colleges fall. PU is within the jurisdiction of Sector 11 police station.”