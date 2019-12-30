Challenge of future research is to convert data into knowledge, says govt’s Principal Scientific Adviser

The dhol tasha band welcomes the metro train. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen) The dhol tasha band welcomes the metro train. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Professor K Vijay Raghavan, principal scientific adviser to the Indian government, said Sunday that the challenge for future research will depend on the conversion of all available data into knowledge. He was addressing a public talk titled ‘Manthan: Promises and Perils of Churning Data’, organised on the occasion of the 31st foundation day of Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA).

“Not all available data is information. Only those (countries) with skills and ability to carry out data analysis can really monetise data. That is where the great challenge of future research lies,” said Raghavan.

Citing that data has always been the key driver in science, with the only change, according to Raghavan, in present times is the pace at which data is generated.

Data generation is done at a much faster pace today, he said, adding, “And so does it effect humans. Even then, data is prone to human errors; is available in non inter-operable format besides not being understood by a larger community. Unless we understand the provenance of data, some decision making will resemble that taken as per 19th or 20th century knowledge.”

Elaborating on the roles of AI, Machine Learning, Deep Learning and Big Data in future scientific discoveries, Raghavan suggested all scientists to emulate astronomers.

“Astronomy is a big success and had been making use of big data. So instead of complaining about the sheer amount of data, biologists or other scientists must be open to handling big data in their research,” said Raghavan. Admitting that Indian scientists have largely functioned in isolation, he said it was time for more openness from the scientific community towards the society.

“Scientists have lived in isolation and not actively participated in knowledge dissemination as much as was needed. But that needs to change. Time is running out and it would be a failure on our part if we do not prepare our young generation with these tools in AI and other areas. We need to anchor studies, wherein students will learn and understand the background of AI and that alone with empower us,” he said.

He added that the government will be unable to work in this field given the country’s population.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App