CG VYAPAM entrance exams 2019: Know all 12 tests to be held this year

CG VYAPAM, short for Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board is conducting various entrance exams for admission to academic session 2019. Here we find out more about CG VYAPAM entrance exams.

Advertising

CG PET 2019 is the Chhattisgarh pre-engineering test. It is conducted for admission to engineering, dairy technology, agriculture technology courses. The exam is scheduled to be held on May 2, 2019.

CG PPHT 2019 is the Chhattisgarh pre-pharmacy test. This exam leads to admission to pharmacy programs namely B.Pharmacy and D.Pharmacy. It will also be held on the same day as CG PET, that is on May 2, 2019.

CG PPT 2019 or Chhattisgarh pre-polytechnic test is held for admission to diploma programs. The exam will be held on May 9, 2019.

Advertising

CG pre MCA 2019 will be conducted on the same day as CG PPT, that is on May 9, 2019. As the name suggests, it is the pre-master in computer application test that leads to admission to MCA courses.

CG PAT 2019 refers to the Chhattisgarh pre-agriculture test. It is for admission to agriculture and horticulture courses. The exam will be on May 30, 2019.

CG PVPT is the Chhattisgarh Pre Veterinary Polytechnic Test. This is a new addition to the entrance exams of the board. Veterinary aspirants can appear in this exam on May 30, 2019.

CG Pre B.Ed 2019 as well as CG Pre D.El.Ed 2019 will be held on June 07, 2019. Candidates who wish to pursue courses in the education domain should sit in them.

CG Pre BSc Nursing 2019 entrance exam will be held on June 16, 2019. Students who want to study BSc Nursing program need to appear in this entrance exam.

CG Pre BA BEd / BSc BEd is also a new exam of the board. It is for the integrated BA BEd/BSc BEd program that has caught the attention of a lot of students in not only Chhattisgarh but also Madhya Pradesh and other states. The exam is on June 16, 2019.

CG Pre MSc Nursing 2019 will be held on June 23. It is for Masters program in Nursing.

CG Pre Post Basic Nursing 2019 to be conducted on June 23 brings us to the end of the list.

Students must take informed decisions on what career path they wish to embark upon. Once the decision is done, they can apply for the relevant entrance exam and get set to clearing it. Here is wishing best of luck to all students!