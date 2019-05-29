CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School Class 10th, 12th result 2019 declared

CGSOS Chhattisgarh Open School class 10th, 12th result 2019: The Chhattisgarh State Open School declared the result for high school certificate and higher secondary certificate – class 10 and class 12 – Main exam today, May 29. The exams were conducted from March to April 2019.

A total of 77,518 students registered for the high school exam out of which 73799 appeared for the same. A total of 1753 students cleared the Chhattisgarh SOS highschool exam in the first division followed by 9874 students in second and 23669 in the third division. The overall pass percentage is 49.67 per cent. This is an increase of 2.85 per cent from last year when 46.82 per cent of students who appeared, cleared the exam.

In higher secondary certificate exams, a total of 76291 students registered of which 73088 students appeared. A total of 4162 students cleared the exam in first followed by 12274 in second and 17566 students who cleared the exam in the third division. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 54.70 per cent as 35274 students cleared the exam. This is an increase of 3.88 per cent from last year when 50.82 per cent students cleared the CGSOS higher secondary exam.

In both the exams, girls have outperformed boys. In CG high school exams, as many as 53.83 per cent of girls cleared against 47.70 per cent boys. In the higher secondary, 57.10 per cent girls and 52.49 boys cleared the exam.

Students can check their results at the official website http://www.cgsos.co.in. Those who failed the board exams will be given another chance to appear for re-evaluation exams in August-September 2019, according to an official release by the Board.