CGPSC defers State Service Exam 2025 recruitment interviews

The commission will announce new dates for the interview and document verification round through its official website (Express photo by Kshitij Mohan/ Representational image)

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the interview and document verification process for the State Service Examination 2025 recruitments conducted earlier this year. The commission cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for delaying the process just four days before the scheduled start.

The process will recruit for 265 posts in 20 departments under the Chhattisgarh government.

According to a notice issued on Wednesday, the commission has said that revised dates for document verification and interviews would be announced on its official website. The process was earlier scheduled for September 20 to October 1.

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This year, the preliminary examination for the State Service Examination 2025 was conducted on February 22, 2026, at district headquarters across Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, the State Service (Main) Examination 2025 was conducted at designated centres in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur.