CGPSC defers State Service Exam 2025 recruitment interviews

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has postponed the interview and document verification process for the State Service Examination 2025 recruitments conducted earlier this year. The commission cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for delaying the process just four days before the scheduled start.
The process will recruit for 265 posts in 20 departments under the Chhattisgarh government.
According to a notice issued on Wednesday, the commission has said that revised dates for document verification and interviews would be announced on its official website. The process was earlier scheduled for September 20 to October 1.
This year, the preliminary examination for the State Service Examination 2025 was conducted on February 22, 2026, at district headquarters across Chhattisgarh. Subsequently, the State Service (Main) Examination 2025 was conducted at designated centres in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg, Jagdalpur and Raipur.
Also Read | CBSE delays CTET September 2026 exam to December
The CGPSC has not provided any specific reason for the postponement other than “unavoidable circumstances”.
The postponement comes amid demands from the Congress for increasing transparency in the evaluation and shortlisting process.
Former chief minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel had demanded that the interviews be deferred until issues raised by candidates are addressed. He also sought the display of answer sheets before the interviews and free copies of evaluated reponse sheets for all candidates, including those not shortlisted.
Baghel also asked that criteria for evaluators be laid down, model answers for the mains examination be released and answer sheets re-evaluated. He has further called for adherence to a 1:3 ratio for shortlisting candidates for interviews.
The opposition party has alleged discrepancies in the evaluation of answer sheets and questioned the number of candidates shortlisted for the interview stage.
The ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, saying the commission has prescribed minimum qualifying marks and that evaluation is carried out by subject experts with candidates’ identities concealed.
The commission has advised all the candidates who are preparing for the interview to regularly check its official website for the revised schedule.
(With inputs from PTI)