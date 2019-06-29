CGPGET 2019 applications closing today: How to apply

CGPGET 2019: Today – June 26 (Saturday) is the last date to apply for the state-level Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPGET) 2019 at the official website, tscpget.com or osmania.ac.in. The entrance exam is conducted for admission to MA, MSc, MBA courses offered by Osmania, Kaktiya, Telangana, Mahatma Gandi, Palamuru, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

The exam will be conducted on July 8, 2019 and the last date to apply for the same is April 29, 2019. Candidates will have to pay an additional late of Rs 2000 today, however, after this date, no applications will be accepted. This year, Osmania University is conducting the exam.

CGPGET 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, tscpget.com

Click on the link ‘fill application form’ under ‘application’

Step 3: Fill details, click on ‘proceed to fill application’

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

CGPET 2019: Fee

The basic registration fee for a single subject is Rs 800. For candidates belonging to reserved category and PH category, fee of Rs.600 will be applicable. Additionally, the late fee will also be applicable.

Meanwhile, the application process has begun for APEAMCET counselling for admission to engineering, agriculture and medical related courses. Also, the Osmania University has declared the result for its annual undergraduate level courses including BA. BCom, BSc.