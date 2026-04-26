CGBSE, JAC Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand board results expected by April end

Schools have also been advised to expose students to a variety of practice questions, in line with the shared sample tasks, to help build familiarity and strengthen basic skills (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

Chhattisgarh CGBSE, Jharkhand JAC Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education and the Jharkhand Academic Council are set to declare their Class 10th and Class 12th results in the coming weeks. Students who appeared for the CGBSE Class 12th and JAC Class 10th, 12th board examinations this year can check their results on the official websites cgbse.nic.in and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, respectively, by entering their roll number and date of birth.

The Chattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while for class 12 the CGBSE exam went from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The exam timing for both classes was from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and an extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper.

Story continues below this ad The Academic Council held the exams for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams from February 3 to February 23. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the Class 10 results on April 23. The Council held its Class 10 exam from February 3 to February 17 this year. Around 4.23 lakh students had registered to take the Class 10 JAC 2026 exams. Live Updates Apr 26, 2026 03:12 PM IST CGBSE, JAC Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Real time updates for board results Welcome to our live blog tracking the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Result 2026 and JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12 Result 2026. Both boards are expected to announce results anytime soon. Stay with us for real-time updates, direct links, and everything you need to know the moment results drop. Students after coming out from exam hall Last year, CGBSE declared its class 10 and 12 results on May 7. The Chhattisgarh Board exam happened between March 3 and March 24, 2025. The pass percentage was 76.53 per cent. As many as 3,23,094 students appeared for the exam, while 2,45,913 students have cleared the exam. On the other hand, for Class 12, the overall pass percentage for class 12 was 81.87 per cent. A total of 2,38,626 students appeared for the class 12 Chhattisgarh Board exam, out of them 1,94,906 students had cleared the examination. Akhil Sen from Kanker was the topper for class 12 in 2025.

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