CGBSE issues important instructions for conducting Class 12 board exams

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released a series of instructions related to the conduct of class 12 board/professional/Dped examinations in the state. As per the notification, the exam centres have been directed to provide question papers as well as answer sheets to all the class 12 examinees between June 1 to June 5.

The notification further states that the centres need to collect the answer sheets and submit to the board between June 6 to June 10.

In the event, if a student is infected with COVID-19 virus during the said period, a person may be authorised by the infected candidate to collect their question paper along with examination related details and proof of COVID infection. The authorised person can collect/submit the question papers and answer sheets by presenting the student’s admit card, proof of corona infection, and a photocopy of Aadhaar card at the exam centre.

In an earlier notification, CGBSE stated that If a student is unable to submit the answer sheets within the stipulated time, he/she will be marked absent in the exam. The students will also have to mark their attendance while submitting the answer sheets.

“The CGBSE will not accept answer sheets sent through post or courier. Students will have to physically submit their answer sheets at the designated exam centres,” it clearly stated.

Earlier, the board had released Class 10 results, which have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.