CGBSE Board 12th Result 2021 Declared: How to check marks at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE CG Board 12th Result 2021: The Chhatisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Class 12 results today at 12 pm. CGBSE result links will be active at cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/cgresults, results.cg.nic.in from where students can access their marksheet. This year, the pass percentage is 97.43%.

Chhatisgarh was one of the few states that conducted class 12 examinations despite the pandemic. Initially, the class 12 examinations were scheduled to start on May 3 and continue till May 24. The exams were postponed due to the pandemic and were conducted in June.

CGBSE Class 12 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official CGBSE website- cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘result’ link.

Step 3: Log in with the required details (roll number or registration number)

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for future reference. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for admission purposes.

This year, the class 12 students appeared for the examinations from their homes. Students were provided with question papers and answer sheets from their examination centres and were instructed to submit the same within the next 5 days of receiving the question paper. Students received their question papers and answer sheets from June 1 to June 5 for their chosen subjects.

The students then submitted handwritten answer sheets at their respective exam centres, where they also had to mark attendance while submitting the answer sheet.

Last year, as many as 73.62 per cent students cleared the high school exam with pass percentage stood at 78.59. In both the classes girls have outperformed boys. In CGBSE high school result, 76.28 per cent girls and 70.53 per cent boys cleared the exam while in higher secondary 82.02 per cent boys and 74.70 per cent girls cleared the exam.

In May, CGBSE had released class 10 exam results. Of the 4.61 lakh registered of which 4,46,393 students scored first division which is 96.81 per cent of the total result declared. A total of 9024 class 10 students got second division which is 1.96 per cent of the total students applied for the exam. Similarly, 5676 students have got the third division which is 1.23 per cent of the total students registered for the high school exam.