CGBSE Class 10th Result 2021: What students can do if not satisfied with the awarded marks

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the class 10 exam results. CGBSE Class 10 result is available on the official website of the board http://www.cgbse.nic.in. The result was declared by the state education department via video conference.

The board has discontinued the provision of re-evaluation or supplementary exams this year. If a student is unhappy with the marks awarded based on performance in internal assessments, he/she will have to wait to appear in improvement exams next year. Students dissatisfied with the results will only be able to take the board exams in the next academic session i.e 2022-23.

Due to heavy load on the official websites, class 10 students are unable to check marks. They can call at 9993847312 and 9977668918 for further queries.

Class 10 results have been prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams.

As per the new evaluation policy of the state, regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 have been awarded minimum marks required for passing.

Of the 4.61 lakh registered, 4,46,393 students scored first division which is 96.81 per cent of the total result declared. A total of 9024 class 10 students got second division which is 1.96 per cent of the total students applied for the exam. Similarly, 5676 students have got the third division which is 1.23 per cent of the total students registered for the high school exam.