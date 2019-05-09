CGBSE Class 10th result 2019: When and where to check

Toggle Menu
CGBSE class 10th result 2019: The 10th results will be declared at the official website cgbse.nic.in. The students can check the results from 1 pm

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: The results will be available at the official website- cgbse.nic.in from 1 pm 

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will be releasing the results for class 10 or matric examination on May 10. The students can check their scores at cgbse.nic.in. The annual exam for class 10 was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019. The supplementary exams for class 10 and class 12 are conducted in June and July, results of which are released in August.

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2:  Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3:  Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4:  Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference

Last year too, the result of CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Main examinations were released on May 9. The girls outshone boys. The overall pass percentage of students of class 12 was 77 per cent and that if class 10 was 68.04 per cent. This was for the first time that the results of both the board exams were declared on the same day.

In class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33 per cent. Mansi Mishra (98 per cent) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67 per cent) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.

