CGBSE Results 2026: Riya Sahu tops Class 12 exams, Sandhya Nayak is Class 10 topper

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The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2026 today, on April 29, 2026. The results were announced at 3:30 pm by state Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website at cg.results.nic.in and education.indianexpress.com. The Minister announced that the toppers will get Rs 1.50 lakh as prize money.
CG Board CGBSE Class 10th, 12th LIVE: Website Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates
Riya Sahu has topped the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, while Sandhya Nayak emerged as the topper in the Class 10 exams. The results, declared on April 29, saw outstanding performances from students across the state, with girls once again leading the merit lists.
The class 10th board exam was conducted between February 21 and March 13, 2026. The class 12th board exam started with geography and physics papers on February 20 and ended with the psychology paper on March 18, 2026. Both the exams were held in a single shift, between 9 am to 12:15 pm.
How to check CGBSE class 10th and class 12th results?
Follow these steps to check the CGBSE board results:
Step 1: Visit the official website – cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your login credentials
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: A new window will open displaying your result
Step 6: Download the result and print it out for future use
Last year, in 2025 the CGBSE board results were out on May 7. The overall pass percentage stood at 76.53% for class 10th while 81.87% was recorded as the pass percentage for class 12th board examinations. Ishika Bala and Naman Kumar Khuntia were toppers of class 10th, securing 99.17% marks. For class 12th, Akhil Sen was placed first in the examination with a score of 98.20%, followed by Shruti Mangtani with a score of 97.40% and Vaishali Sahu with a score of 97.20%.
In the academic year 2023-24, the board results were declared on May 9, 2024. The CG Board conducted the class 12 exams from March 1 to March 23, and class 10 exams from March 2 to March 23, 2024. The board recorded a pass percentage of 75.64% in class 10th whereas, 87.04% in class 12th. Compared to 2023, class 10th saw a slight increment from 75.05% while class 12th saw a huge increase from 79.96%.
Details regarding re-evaluation and re-checking of papers are expected to be announced shortly after the results are published.