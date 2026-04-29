CGBSE Results 2026: Riya Sahu tops Class 12 exams, Sandhya Nayak is Class 10 topper

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the Class 10th and 12th results 2026 today, on April 29, 2026. The results were announced at 3:30 pm by state Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website at cg.results.nic.in and education.indianexpress.com. The Minister announced that the toppers will get Rs 1.50 lakh as prize money.

CG Board CGBSE Class 10th, 12th LIVE: Website Direct Link, Toppers, Pass Percentage Updates

Riya Sahu has topped the Class 12 board examinations conducted by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education, while Sandhya Nayak emerged as the topper in the Class 10 exams. The results, declared on April 29, saw outstanding performances from students across the state, with girls once again leading the merit lists.