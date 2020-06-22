CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: When and where to check marks

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check these websites to get results. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check these websites to get results. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the class 10 and 12 results on June 23. The CGBSE results will be announced by the state education minister through video conferencing at 11 am. The board exams for class 10 were initially scheduled to be held from March 3 till March 26 and March 2 to March 31 for class 12. However, following the rise in the coronavirus cases across the country, the government cancelled the remaining exams and stated the students will be given grades on the basis of internal assessment.

Earlier last year, the board had directed that from 2020 onward a limited number of answer sheets will be provided to students appearing for the board exams. As per a notification released in this regard in December last year, the board mentioned that a 32-page long answer booklet would be provided to candidates appearing for the class 10 exams, while a 42-page booklet will be given to class 12 students.

Explaining the move, the board stated that this would help students practice on how to limit the length of their answers.

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

As per reports, around 3.84 lakh candidates had appeared in the state class 10 exams, while another 2.66 lakh had sat for the plus-two exams. The students can check their results on June 23 at 11 am at the board’s official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to check their results or get any updates for the same on their email id and mobile number. To register a candidate needs to fill the box below.

In 2019, around 7.69 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE board exams. The overall passing percentage for class 12 was 78.43, while it was 68.2 for class 10. Nisha Patel had emerged as the leading scorer in class 10 exams with 93.33 per cent marks, while the first position was shared by Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu in class 12, who scored 97.40 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to conduct exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd