CGBSE Class 10, 12 result: Best result in recent years, topper gets 100% marks

It’s celebration time for Mungeli district today after the declaration of the board exam result by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur. The district has given toppers for both classes 10 and 12. The class 10 topper Pragya Kashyap from Mungeli district has scored a perfect 100 per cent by obtaining as many as 600 out of 600. In class 12 too, Mungeria-lad Tikesh Vaishnav has emerged as the topper, scoring 489 marks out of 500 (97.80 per cent). The CGBSE result is available at cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh girls have put up a better show as compared to boys in both class 10 and 12. In the high school exam, 73.62 per cent of students who appeared for the exam have passed. In this, girls out-performed boys by scoring 76.28 per cent. Of the total boys who appeared for class 10 exams, 70.53 could pass the boards.

Similarly, in class 12, as many as 78.59 per cent students cleared the exam. Among girls, 82.02 per cent passed while 74.40 per cent of boys cleared the CGBSE class 12 exams, as per the data shared by the board.

In both classes 10 and 12, the result of this year’s batch has been slightly better than last year. In fact, it is best in the past three years. In 2018, 68.20 per cent cleared class 10, and 78.43 per cent cleared class 12. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 and 12 was 68.04 per cent and 77 per cent, respectively. For class 12, this is the best performance in the past five years.

