 CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quarterly exam dates released; check schedule

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2022-23. The secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) exams exam will be held from September 6 to October 1.

The board exams will be held from 2 pm m to 4 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 1 pm.

CGBSE Class 10 board exam time table

September 26: Hindi

September 27: English

September 28: Sanskrit

September 29: Maths

September 30: Social Science

October 1: Science

The class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

In the class 10 result last year, a total of 71 students have achieved the top 10 ranks this year. The pass percentage for this year’s class 10 exams is 74.23 per cent, where girls outperformed boys as 78.84 per cent girls cleared the exams, in comparison to 69.07 per cent boys.

For class 12, the overall pass percentage is at 79.30 per cent this year, which is higher than the pass percentage of class 10. Here, too, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent girl students have passed the class 12 exams, whereas only 77.03 per cent boys passed the exams.