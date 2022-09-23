scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

 CGBSE Class 10, 12 Quarterly exam dates released; check schedule

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Result: The board exams will be held from 2 pm m to 4 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 1 pm. 

cgbse, cgbse board examsThe board exams will be held from 2 pm m to 4 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 1 pm.  Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the dates of class 10, 12 exams 2022-23. The secondary (class 10) and senior secondary (class 12) exams exam will be held from September 6 to October 1.

The board exams will be held from 2 pm m to 4 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 1 pm. 

CGBSE Class 10 board exam time table

September 26: Hindi

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...Premium
Despite the engaging vignettes of Parsi life it offers, Berjis Desai&#821...
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...Premium
Organisers in dock over corruption cases, many high-profile Durga Pujas i...
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom departmentPremium
DGCA raises concern over 5G rollout, writes to telecom department
New account settlement system from October 1: what changesPremium
New account settlement system from October 1: what changes

September 27: English

September 28: Sanskrit

September 29: Maths

September 30: Social Science

October 1: Science

The class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted in physical mode maintaining the mandatory COVID-19 guidelines. Students will have to wear face masks, carry hand sanitisers. Without these, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Read |DU Admissions 2022: First merit list likely by September 26

In the class 10 result last year, a total of 71 students have achieved the top 10 ranks this year. The pass percentage for this year’s class 10 exams is 74.23 per cent, where girls outperformed boys as 78.84 per cent girls cleared the exams, in comparison to 69.07 per cent boys.

For class 12, the overall pass percentage is at 79.30 per cent this year, which is higher than the pass percentage of class 10. Here, too, girls have outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent girl students have passed the class 12 exams, whereas only 77.03 per cent boys passed the exams.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-09-2022 at 05:54:02 pm
Next Story

Why 130 mm of rain brought Gurgaon to its knees

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 23: Latest News
Advertisement