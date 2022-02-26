CGBSE Class 10, 12 exams admit card released; check steps to download

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards for class 10 and 12 vocational and main examinations 2022. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Students who have not received their admit cards can download them from the website by entering their roll number of other details such as name and father’s name.

CGBSE Board exams admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter credentials

Step 4: Download the admit card

The secondary (class 10) exam will be held from March 3 to March 23, while the senior secondary (class 12) exams will be conducted from March 2 to March 30.

The board exams will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The candidates will have to settle in the exam hall by 9 am. The answer sheets will be provided at 9:05 am while the question papers will be distributed at 9:10 am. The candidates will be given 5 minutes of reading time to study the paper. The exam will begin at 9:!5 am.