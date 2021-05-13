Chhattisgarh State Open School postpones Classes 10, 12 exams

No new dates have been announced by CGBSE yet. Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/ representational image

Chhattisgarh State Open School today deferred class 10 and class 12 exams due to Covid-19 situation and lockdown in many districts. The board has not announced new dates yet. The exam was scheduled to held from May 24 to June 15 for both secondary and senior secondary students.

Meanwhile, the The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has also released the evaluation criteria for class 10 students. The board had deferred the class 10 exams amid rising COVID cases in the state.

“Regular students who were not able to appear for practical exams or projects due to COVID-19 will be awarded minimum marks required for passing. Class 10 results will be prepared based on internal assessment. Hence, in every theory subject, a maximum of 72 out of 75 marks will be awarded. Similarly, for theory exams of additional subjects, a maximum of 29 out of 30 can be awarded and 68 out of 70 will be valid for practical exams,” read the notification.

To clear the exam, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who do not get the minimum marks are considered failed.