CGBSE Chhattisgarh board releases admit cards for Class 12 exams 

CGBSE class 12 students can collect question papers as well as answer sheets from the centres between June 1 to June 5. File.

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the admit cards for class 12 for higher secondary vocational and main examinations 2021. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

Students who have not received their admit cards can download them from the website by entering their roll number of other details such as name and father’s name.

The board on Saturday had released series of instructions related to the conduct of class 12 board/professional/Dped examinations in the state. As per the notification, the exam centres have been directed to provide question papers as well as answer sheets to all the class 12 examinees between June 1 to June 5.

In the event, if a student is infected with the COVID-19 virus during the said period, a person may be authorised by the infected candidate to collect their question paper along with examination related details and proof of COVID infection. The authorised person can collect/submit the question papers and answer sheets by presenting the student’s admit card, proof of corona infection, and a photocopy of Aadhaar card at the exam centre.