CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board exam schedule from classes 9 to 12 changed, check revised dates

The exam schedule changed due to elections. (Representational image) The exam schedule changed due to elections. (Representational image)

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has changed the dates for half-yearly class 9, class 11 and Chhattisgarh Board exams class 10 and class 12 examinations. In a release, the board stated that the changes have been made due to the state body elections on December 21, 2019.

As per the exam schedule shared earlier, Chhattisgarh Board class 9, 10 exams were to begin from December 12 while those for class 11 and 12 exams were to begin from December 9, 2019. Here is the list of exams which have been rescheduled:

Class 9: For class 9 students, the third language exam which was to be conducted on December 20 will no be held on January 2. Second and third language exam scheduled to be conducted on December 21 will now be held on January 3.

Class 10: For class 10 students too, a total of two exams have been postponed. The second and third language exam scheduled to be held on December 20 and third language exam to be conducted on December 21 will now be held on January 2 and 3, respectively.

For class 11: Sanskrit, vocational mathematics exams have been rescheduled to be conducted on December 23 instead of December 20. Also, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Odia exam has been rescheduled to be held on December 31 instead of December 21.

Class 12: The political science, chemistry exams for CGBSE class 12 students which were to be conducted on December 20 will now take place on December 23. The Sanskrit and vocational mathematics exams for class 12 will be conducted on December 30 instead of December 21.

The schedule of rest of the exams, as per the official notification remains the same. The class 9 and 10 exams will be held in the morning from 10 am to 1 pm while for class 11 and 12, the exams will be held in afternoon shift – from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the CGBSE has collected Rs 7.97 crore as registration fee from students appearing for board exams. This includes fee collected from class 9, 11 and half-year fee from students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd