CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 result not releasing today, confirms official

Thursday, May 12, 2022
CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told indianexpress.com, "The board has not yet decided any dates for releasing the results, but no result will be declared today i.e on May 12."

May 12, 2022 10:02:37 am
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will not be releasing the results for the class 12 board examinations on May 12. CGBSE Secretary VK Goyal told indianexpress.com, “The board has not yet decided any dates for releasing the results, but no result will be declared today i.e on May 12.”

Goyal added that the board will release official notice a day prior to the result declaration and “students must not believe anything until it is on the official website”.  The board examination for class 12 was held from March 2 to March 30, 2022. The time of the examination was between 9 am to 12:15 pm. Once released, students will be able to check the result on the official website — cgbse.nic.in and cg.nic.in.

A total of 2.84 lakh students took the CGBSE exams last year, with 2.71 lakh receiving first division, 5,570 receiving second division, and 79 receiving third division. Open-book exams were used in the CGBSE class 12 exams. Within five days of receiving the question papers, students were supposed to submit their answer sheets. Exams were administered remotely.

