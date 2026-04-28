CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Chhattisgarh Board results on April 29, what is the release time?

CGBSE 10 12 Result Live Updates: What time will results be out on April 29? (Screengrab from official website)

Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE Result 2026 Live Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 29, as informed by Gajendra Yadav, the Minister of School Education. The CG Board results will be out at 2:30 pm. Students can download their scorecard directly from the official websites, results.cg.nic.in or cgbse.nic.in, once it is released.

To access the marksheet, they must enter their roll number and other necessary credentials carefully, after which the marksheet will appear on the screen.

Story continues below this ad CGBSE held the Class 10 exams in February and March 2026. The High School Certificate (HSC) Examinations started with the first language (Hindi) paper on February 21 and ended on March 13, 2026. The papers were conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The Higher Secondary Certificate Examination for Class 12 took place between February 20 and March 18, 2026, according to the schedule released by the Board. The exams kicked off with the Geography and Physics exam and ended with the Psychology paper. All the exams were conducted from 9 am to 12:15 pm. During the exam, the Class 12 Hindi exam conducted on March 24, 2026, was declared ‘null and void’ by the Board after allegations that the question paper was leaked. The re-examination for the Hindi paper was then conducted on Friday, April 10, 2026. The exam timing remained the same from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Live Updates Latest updates on CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results (Representative Image/AI) In 2025, the Class 10 board exam results were announced by CGBSE on May 7, 2025. The exams took place from March 3 to March 24, 2025. The pass percentage stood at 76.53%. In 2024, the board announced the Class 10 result on May 9, 2024. The Board had conducted exams from March 2 to March 23, 2024. The pass percentages were recorded at 75.64%. Last year, CGBSE held the Class 12 board exams between March 1 and March 28, 2025. The result for the same was announced on May 7, 2025. The pass percentage was recorded at 81.87%. In 2024, the pass percentage for Class 12 students was 87.04%. The CG Board had conducted the exams from March 1 to March 23, 2024. In 2023, the pass percentage stood at 79.96%.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd