CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Update: Websites to check result

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare its result anytime soon. In the last conversation with indianexpress.com, the officials had said that the Chhattisgarh Board will declare the class 10 results after June 20. CGBSE, however, is yet to finalise on the declaration date but the 3.84 lakh candidates who had appeared for the exams can expect their result anytime next week.

Students can check their results at the official website of CGBSE – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can also check the latest updates related to board exams and get the result link via email or SMS by registering at indianexpress.com. To do so, students can fill in the box below and click on the registration button –

The Class 10 exams began from March 3, however, due to the significant rise in the number of coronavirus cases, the board was forced to cancel the exams. The board secretary VK Goel said that the marks for the pending exams will be assessed on the basis of internal assessment.

Last year in December, CGBSE notified that the number of pages in the answersheets would be limited in the class 10 and 12 board exams. Candidates appearing for the class 10 exams would be given a 32-page long answer booklet, while a 42-page booklet will be provided to class 12 students. In addition, it was also directed that candidates can use only one side of the page for writing answers. Explaining the move, the board had then stated that it was done to help students practice how to limit the length of their answers.

In 2019, around 7.69 lakh students had appeared for the CGBSE board exams. The overall passing percentage for class 12 was 78.43, while it was 68.2 for class 10. Nisha Patel had emerged as the leading scorer in class 10 exams with 93.33 per cent marks, while the first position was shared by Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu in class 12, who scored 97.40 per cent each.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to conduct exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

