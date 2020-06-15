Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2020 Date: Results likely this week, check updates

Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Check result at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ file Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th result 2020: Check result at cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has yet not decided the result declaration date and it will take some time, Secretary VK Goel told indianexpress.com. However, with the evaluation process being almost complete, the result can be expected by the end of this week.

Earlier, the official had informed indianexpress.com that the result can be expected by June 15, however, now, June 20 seems more likely as the result declaration date. As per Goel, it is likely to be declared on or after June 20.

Around 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The board exam was supposed to conclude on March 26, however, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the nation, the board was forced to cancel the pending exams. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

Once declared, the students can check their results at the official websites of CGBSE – cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates can also check their grades and the latest updates regarding the board exams right in their email or mobile phone by registering themselves here at indianexpress.com.

Last year, the overall passing percentage for class 12 was 78.43, while it was 68.2 per cent for class 10. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to conduct term-end exams for the final year college students while the remaining students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

From this year on, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets

