CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th result 2020 likely soon

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board class 10, 12 result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is likely to declare the results for class 10 and 12 board exams within a week at its official website, cgbse.nic.in. Earlier, talking to indianexpress.com, VK Goel, Secretary, CGBSE had said that the result for both the classes can be expected by mid-June.

Over 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 board exams with Chhattishgarh Board. The evaluation of answer scripts had been completed by May 25 and the result will be declared after marks of internal assessment are added and the result is processed. It will be available at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in, once declared.

From this year on, the board had mandated that candidates will not get any extra answer sheets. Class 10 students will get a 32-page and class 12 students will get 42-page long answer sheets. For other classes this year, no exams could be conducted. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state had decided to promote students of classes 1 to 8, class 9, and class 11 to the next class without conducting any exams.

Every year around 8 lakh students appear for class 10 and 12 board exams under CGBSE. In the academic year 2019, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20 per cent. This was a rise from 2018 when 77 per cent of students cleared class 12 and 68.04 per cent cleared class 10 exams. Last year, Nisha Patel had topped the class 10 exams by scoring 93.33 per cent marks while in class 12 Yogender Verma and Devender Sahu jointly held the top rank with 97.40 per cent marks.

For college students, the state had decided to conduct the exams for the final year students after the lockdown is lifted while for all other classes, students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

