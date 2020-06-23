CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check websites, direct links

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ file CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check result at cgbse.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the results of class 10, 12 exams on Tuesday, June 23. Secretary VK Goel said, “The result will be announced tomorrow at 11 am. State Education Minister Prem Sai Singh will release the result through video conference maintaining the COVID-19 norms.” Once released, the students can check the results through the websites- cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/ cgresults, results.cg.nic.in. The evaluation of answer scripts was completed by May 25.

Around 3.84 lakh students have registered for class 10 and over 2.66 lakh students registered for class 12 exams. The board exam was supposed to conclude on March 26, however, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the nation, the board was forced to cancel the pending exams.

CGBSE this year limited the distribution of answersheets for the board exams. The board released a notification in this regard in December last year, which stated that no extra sheets will be provided to students appearing in the exams. A 32-page long answer booklet will be given to class 10 students and a 42-page booklet for class 12. In addition, it also directed that candidates can use only one side of the page for writing the answers. Explaining the move, the board had then stated that it was done to help students practice how to limit the length of their answers.

Last year, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, the overall pass percentage was 68.20 per cent. This was a rise from 2018 when 77 per cent of students cleared class 12 and 68.04 per cent cleared class 10 exams.

For college students, the state has decided to conduct the exams for the final year students after the lockdown is lifted while for all other classes, students will be promoted based on internal assessment.

