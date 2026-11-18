The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The Class 10 High School Certificate examinations will begin on March 13 and continue till April 5, while the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations will be held from March 12 to April 8.
The board has scheduled the examinations across March and April, with students appearing for different subjects on separate dates. The subject-wise timetable for both classes is given below.
Class 10th (High School Certificate) Main Exam Timetable 2027
|Day
|Date
|Subject & Code
|Saturday
|13.03.2027
|Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Oriya (082)
|Tuesday
|16.03.2027
|Second Language: English (080)
|Thursday
|18.03.2027
|Social Science (300)
|Saturday
|20.03.2027
|Science (200)
|Thursday
|25.03.2027
|First Language: Hindi (070)
|Tuesday
|30.03.2027
|Mathematics (100)
|Thursday
|01.04.2027
|Vocational Courses: Organised Retailing (901), Information Technology (902), Automobile Service Technician (903), Health Care (904), Agriculture (905), Media & Entertainment (906), Telecommunication (907), Banking Financial Services & Insurance [BFSI] (908), Beauty & Wellness (909), Electronics & Hardware (910), Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing (911), Construction (912), Plumbing (913), Power (914), Tourism & Hospitality (915)
|Monday
|05.04.2027
|Music (161) (Only for visually impaired students), Drawing & Painting (162) (Only for deaf & mute students)
The Class 10 examinations will begin with third language papers, including Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Oriya, on March 13. The English paper will be held on March 16, followed by Social Science on March 18 and Science on March 20.
The examinations are scheduled to be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm. Students should check the instructions on their respective admit cards and reach their examination centres well before the commencement of the paper.
Class 12th (Higher Secondary School Certificate) Main Exam Timetable 2027
|Day
|Date
|Subject & Code
|Friday
|12.03.2027
|Hindi (010/810)
|Monday
|15.03.2027
|Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301), Crop Production & Horticulture (420), Still Life & Designing (520), Physiology & First Aid (620)
|Wednesday
|17.03.2027
|Sanskrit (030/830)
|Friday
|19.03.2027
|Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Milk Technology, Fisheries & Poultry (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
|Wednesday
|24.03.2027
|Sociology (104)
|Monday
|29.03.2027
|Mathematics (204/804), Computer Application [Arts & Commerce] (151), Indian Music (161), Painting (162), Dance (163), Steno Typing (164), Agriculture [Arts] (165), Home Science [Arts] (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Elements of Industrial Organisation (332)
|Wednesday
|31.03.2027
|English (020/820)
|Saturday
|03.04.2027
|History (101), Business Studies (302), Elements of Science & Mathematics for Agriculture (410), Drawing & Painting (510), Food & Nutrition (610)
|Monday
|05.04.2027
|Geography (102), Physics (201)
|Tuesday
|06.04.2027
|Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media & Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking Financial Services & Insurance [BFSI] (958), Beauty & Wellness (959), Electronics & Hardware (960)
|Wednesday
|07.04.2027
|Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Oriya (042/842)
|Thursday
|08.04.2027
|Psychology (105)
The Class 12 examinations will begin on March 12 with the Hindi paper. On March 15, students will appear for Political Science, Chemistry, Accountancy and other subjects. Sanskrit is scheduled for March 17, followed by Biology and Economics on March 19. Sociology will be held on March 24.
Practical examination instructions
According to the board’s instructions, practical and project examinations for private (Swadhyayi) candidates will be conducted at their respective examination centres. These examinations may also be held on holidays, if required.
Candidates have been advised to remain in contact with their respective centre superintendents for information about the exact dates and timings of their practical examinations.
The board has also clarified that examinations will be conducted as per the announced schedule even if a public, optional or local holiday is declared during the examination period.