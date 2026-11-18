The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has announced the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2027. The Class 10 High School Certificate examinations will begin on March 13 and continue till April 5, while the Class 12 Higher Secondary School Certificate examinations will be held from March 12 to April 8.

The board has scheduled the examinations across March and April, with students appearing for different subjects on separate dates. The subject-wise timetable for both classes is given below.

Class 10th (High School Certificate) Main Exam Timetable 2027

Day Date Subject & Code Saturday 13.03.2027 Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Oriya (082) Tuesday 16.03.2027 Second Language: English (080) Thursday 18.03.2027 Social Science (300) Saturday 20.03.2027 Science (200) Thursday 25.03.2027 First Language: Hindi (070) Tuesday 30.03.2027 Mathematics (100) Thursday 01.04.2027 Vocational Courses: Organised Retailing (901), Information Technology (902), Automobile Service Technician (903), Health Care (904), Agriculture (905), Media & Entertainment (906), Telecommunication (907), Banking Financial Services & Insurance [BFSI] (908), Beauty & Wellness (909), Electronics & Hardware (910), Apparel, Made-Ups & Home Furnishing (911), Construction (912), Plumbing (913), Power (914), Tourism & Hospitality (915) Monday 05.04.2027 Music (161) (Only for visually impaired students), Drawing & Painting (162) (Only for deaf & mute students)

The Class 10 examinations will begin with third language papers, including Sanskrit, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Oriya, on March 13. The English paper will be held on March 16, followed by Social Science on March 18 and Science on March 20.