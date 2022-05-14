scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
CGBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 10,12 results 2022: When and where to check scorecard

Students who have appeared for the CGBSE exams can check their results on the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: May 14, 2022 8:26:14 am
CGBSE class 10 and 12 students can access their results by entering their roll number at cgbse.nic.in. (Graphic: Angshuman Maity)

CGBSE Class 10,12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, will be releasing the results for the class 10 and 12 board examinations on May 14, 2022. Students who have appeared for the CGBSE exams can check their results on the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in

The board examination for class 12 was held from March 2 to March 30 and for class 10 the exams were conducted from March 3 to March 23, 2022. To check the result, students can go to the official website — cgbse.nic.in and cg.nic.in

Click on the tab of CGBSE class 10 or class 12 board results. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. The result will appear on the screen once you submit the required details. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

In 2021, CGBSE class 10 and 12 exams were held in an open-book format. Students attempted the board exams in remote mode. Students were supposed to submit their answer sheets within five days of receiving the question papers. Exams were given from home. 

