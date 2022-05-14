scorecardresearch
Saturday, May 14, 2022
CGBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 10,12 results 2022 declared: How to check

CGBSE result link will be active at cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/cgresults, results.cg.nic.in from where students can access their mark sheet.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: May 14, 2022 12:16:02 pm
CGBSEThe CG Board Class 10 and 12 students will also be able to check their results through SMS. File

CGBSE Class 10,12 result 2022: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, declared the results for classes 10 and 12 board examinations on May 14, 2022. Candidates can check their respective CGBSE results on the official website of the board — cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE result link will be active at cgbse.nic.in, results.gov.in/cgresults, results.cg.nic.in from where students can access their mark sheet. The Chhattisgarh board examination for class 10 were conducted from March 3 to March 23 and class 12 from March 2 to March 30, 2022.

CGBSE Chattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 result 2022: Date and time announced

CGBSE class 10,12 results 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Board Result 2022’ link.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: Enter the roll number and given captcha

Step 4: Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5:  CGBSE class 10,12 results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result.

Once downloaded, candidates are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh board Class 10,12 results 2022: When and where to check

Steps to Check CGBSE Class 10,12 Result 2022 Via SMS

The CG Board Class 10 and 12 students will also be able to check their results through SMS. For checking the result via SMS, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1- Write a text message in this format: CG10 or 12<space>rollnumber

Step 2- Send it to 56263.

Step 3- Students will receive CG board 10th result 2022 through text message on the same number.

Students who are not satisfied with their marks after the CG board 10, 12 results 2022, can apply for re-evaluation/rechecking. Chhattisgarh board gives students a chance to apply for rechecking of the answer sheets in a particular subject only.

