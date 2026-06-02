CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 2026: Schedule out for Class 10, 12 second main, supplementary exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the schedule for the high school (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) Second Main and opportunity (Supplementary) examinations for the academic year 2026. According to the official press release issued by the CGBSE Secretary, the secondary and higher secondary exams are slated to begin in the second week of July 2026.
The detailed notification and subject-wise distribution have been made available in the official board document. Students can also access the complete datesheet on the board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in.
Both examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The examinations will follow the prescribed Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus. Furthermore, the board reserves the right to modify the examination schedule or timings at any point without prior notice if an emergency arises. As detailed in the document, the examination timelines for both classes are as follows:
Higher Secondary (Class 12) Certificate Examination
The exams will commence on July 8, 2026, and conclude on July 22, 2026
|Date
|Day
|Subject & Code
|08.07.2026
|Wednesday
|Hindi (010/810)
|10.07.2026
|Friday
|English (020/820)
|11.07.2026
|Saturday
|Sanskrit (030/830)
|13.07.2026
|Monday
|History (101), Business Studies (302), Elements of Science & Maths for Agriculture (410), Drawing & Painting (510), Food & Nutrition (610)
|14.07.2026
|Tuesday
|Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
|15.07.2026
|Wednesday
|Geography (102), Physics (201)
|16.07.2026
|Thursday
|Sociology (104)
|17.07.2026
|Friday
|Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301), Crop Production & Horticulture (420), Still Life & Designing (520), Physiology & First Aid (620)
|18.07.2026
|Saturday
|Psychology (105)
|20.07.2026
|Monday
|Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media & Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), BFSI (958), Beauty & Wellness (959), Electronics & Hardware (960)
|21.07.2026
|Tuesday
|Mathematics (204/804)
|22.07.2026
|Wednesday
|Computer Application (151), Indian Music (161), Drawing (162), Dance (163), Steno Typing (164), Agriculture [Arts] (165), Home Science [Arts] (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Fundamentals of Industrial Organization (332), Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Milk Technology, Fisheries & Poultry Farming (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)
The exams will start on July 9, 2026, and conclude on July 21, 2026.
|Date
|Day
|Subject & Code
|09.07.2026
|Thursday
|Mathematics (100)
|11.07.2026
|Saturday
|First Language – Hindi (070)
|14.07.2026
|Tuesday
|Second Language – English (080)
|15.07.2026
|Wednesday
|Vocational Courses: Organised Retailing (901), Information Technology (902), Automobile Service Technician (903), Health Care (904), Agriculture (905), Media and Entertainment (906), Telecommunication (907), BFSI (908), Beauty and Wellness (909), Electronics and Hardware (910), Apparel (911), Construction (912), Plumbing (913), Power (914), Tourism & Hospitality (915)
|16.07.2026
|Thursday
|Science (200)
|18.07.2026
|Saturday
|Social Science (300)
|20.07.2026
|Monday
|Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Odia (082)
|21.07.2026
|Tuesday
|Music (161) [Only for visually impaired]; Drawing & Painting (162) [Only for deaf/dumb]
The board has mandated a strict protocol for the distribution of materials and seating arrangements during the exam period. Candidates are advised to adhere to the following daily timeline:
9 am: Examinees to take their designated seats.
9:05 am: Distribution of answer books.
9:10 am: Distribution of question papers for reading and evaluation.
9:15 am to 12:15 pm: Core writing time for the examination
The board has explicitly stated that even if the government or local administration declares a public or local holiday during the examination period, the exams will proceed exactly as scheduled without any postponement.
Practical and project-based examinations for self-study (private) students will be managed directly at their designated examination centres. The board noted that if required, these practical tests may also be conducted on holidays. Students must stay in constant contact with their respective centre superintendents to track their practical exam dates.