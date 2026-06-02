CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 2026: Schedule out for Class 10, 12 second main, supplementary exams

According to the official press release issued by the CGBSE Secretary, the secondary and higher secondary exams are slated to begin in the second week of July 2026.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 05:32 PM IST
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 2026: Schedule out for Class 10, 12 second main, opportunity examsThe detailed notification and subject-wise distribution have been made available in the official board document (image: ai generated)
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The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the schedule for the high school (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) Second Main and opportunity (Supplementary) examinations for the academic year 2026. According to the official press release issued by the CGBSE Secretary, the secondary and higher secondary exams are slated to begin in the second week of July 2026.

The detailed notification and subject-wise distribution have been made available in the official board document. Students can also access the complete datesheet on the board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 2026 Second Main Exam: Key Dates

Both examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The examinations will follow the prescribed Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus. Furthermore, the board reserves the right to modify the examination schedule or timings at any point without prior notice if an emergency arises. As detailed in the document, the examination timelines for both classes are as follows:

Higher Secondary (Class 12) Certificate Examination

The exams will commence on July 8, 2026, and conclude on July 22, 2026

Date Day Subject & Code
08.07.2026 Wednesday Hindi (010/810)
10.07.2026 Friday English (020/820)
11.07.2026 Saturday Sanskrit (030/830)
13.07.2026 Monday History (101), Business Studies (302), Elements of Science & Maths for Agriculture (410), Drawing & Painting (510), Food & Nutrition (610)
14.07.2026 Tuesday Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842)
15.07.2026 Wednesday Geography (102), Physics (201)
16.07.2026 Thursday Sociology (104)
17.07.2026 Friday Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301), Crop Production & Horticulture (420), Still Life & Designing (520), Physiology & First Aid (620)
18.07.2026 Saturday Psychology (105)
20.07.2026 Monday Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media & Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), BFSI (958), Beauty & Wellness (959), Electronics & Hardware (960)
21.07.2026 Tuesday Mathematics (204/804)
22.07.2026 Wednesday Computer Application (151), Indian Music (161), Drawing (162), Dance (163), Steno Typing (164), Agriculture [Arts] (165), Home Science [Arts] (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Fundamentals of Industrial Organization (332), Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Milk Technology, Fisheries & Poultry Farming (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631)

High School (Class 10) Certificate Examination

The exams will start on July 9, 2026, and conclude on July 21, 2026.

Date Day Subject & Code
09.07.2026 Thursday Mathematics (100)
11.07.2026 Saturday First Language – Hindi (070)
14.07.2026 Tuesday Second Language – English (080)
15.07.2026 Wednesday Vocational Courses: Organised Retailing (901), Information Technology (902), Automobile Service Technician (903), Health Care (904), Agriculture (905), Media and Entertainment (906), Telecommunication (907), BFSI (908), Beauty and Wellness (909), Electronics and Hardware (910), Apparel (911), Construction (912), Plumbing (913), Power (914), Tourism & Hospitality (915)
16.07.2026 Thursday Science (200)
18.07.2026 Saturday Social Science (300)
20.07.2026 Monday Third Language: Sanskrit (090), Marathi (071), Urdu (072), Punjabi (073), Sindhi (074), Bengali (075), Gujarati (076), Telugu (077), Tamil (078), Malayalam (079), Kannada (081), Odia (082)
21.07.2026 Tuesday Music (161) [Only for visually impaired]; Drawing & Painting (162) [Only for deaf/dumb]

The board has mandated a strict protocol for the distribution of materials and seating arrangements during the exam period. Candidates are advised to adhere to the following daily timeline:

9 am: Examinees to take their designated seats.

9:05 am: Distribution of answer books.

9:10 am: Distribution of question papers for reading and evaluation.

9:15 am to 12:15 pm: Core writing time for the examination

The board has explicitly stated that even if the government or local administration declares a public or local holiday during the examination period, the exams will proceed exactly as scheduled without any postponement.

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Practical and project-based examinations for self-study (private) students will be managed directly at their designated examination centres. The board noted that if required, these practical tests may also be conducted on holidays. Students must stay in constant contact with their respective centre superintendents to track their practical exam dates.

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