CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 2026: Schedule out for Class 10, 12 second main, supplementary exams

The detailed notification and subject-wise distribution have been made available in the official board document (image: ai generated)

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur, has released the schedule for the high school (Class 10) and higher secondary (Class 12) Second Main and opportunity (Supplementary) examinations for the academic year 2026. According to the official press release issued by the CGBSE Secretary, the secondary and higher secondary exams are slated to begin in the second week of July 2026.

The detailed notification and subject-wise distribution have been made available in the official board document. Students can also access the complete datesheet on the board’s official website at cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE 2026 Second Main Exam: Key Dates

Both examinations will be conducted in a single morning shift from 9 am to 12:15 pm. The examinations will follow the prescribed Class 10 and Class 12 syllabus. Furthermore, the board reserves the right to modify the examination schedule or timings at any point without prior notice if an emergency arises. As detailed in the document, the examination timelines for both classes are as follows: