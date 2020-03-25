CGBSE Chhattisgarh Madhyamik evaluation put on hold amid coronavirus lockdown

CGBSE exam evaluation postponed. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) CGBSE exam evaluation postponed. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) or Chhattisgarh Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal has postponed the evaluation process for the board exams 2020. The evaluation process was to begin from March 26 which now has been deferred till further notice. The result for the Chhattisgarh Board will also be postponed as a result.

The revised dates will be announced after accessing the situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The board announced that the evaluation process will take place from homes of the respective teacher to maintain social distancing. The Board has released special direction as to how to evaluate answer booklets from home.

As many as 2,69,473 class 12 students registered for the exam. The Chhattisgarh Board had limited the number of sheets allowed in the exam hall. Class 10 students were to get a 32-page long answer booklet while class 12 students received a 42-page answer booklet for physics and mathematics exams and no extra sheet was provided during exams, as per the new rule.

The board had collected Rs 7.97 crore as registration fee from students appearing for board exams. This includes fee collected from class 9, 11 and half-year fee from students appearing for class 10 and 12 board exams. The maximum collection of Rs 3.23 crore was received from class 9 followed by Rs 2.22 crore from class 11 students. The fee collected from class 10 and class 12 students was Rs 1.48 lakh and 1.02 lakh, respectively according to the Board.

Last year, over 7.69 lakh students appeared in CGBSE class 10 and class 12 exams. The overall pass percentage for class 12 was 78.43 per cent and for class 10, it was 68.20 per cent.

