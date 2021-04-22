Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 board exams postponed

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today decided to cancel examinations for class 10 amid the rising number of coronavirus cases across the country. The class 12 board exams have been postponed and will be conducted at a later point in time when the situation is conducive.

The class 12 board exams, which were scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to May 24, have been deferred until further notice. Class 10 students will be assessed based on performance in internal assignments. Around 4.61 lakh students were registered to appear for class 10 exams.

“If a student has not completed the assignment work or has not achieved the minimum marks required, then such students will be awarded passing marks. Further, if a student is dissatisfied with the awarded marks, then they shall be given an opportunity to appear for the exams when the COVID-19 situation improves,” said VK Goyal, secretary, CGBSE, in an official statement.

The CGBSE had earlier deferred the class 10 examination 2021. The secondary (class 10) exams were scheduled to be held from April 15 to May 1.

While several other states including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have cancelled class 10 and deferred class 12 exams, class 10 students of Odisha are demanding cancellation of the board exams amid the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Seeking cancellation of the annual matriculation (class 10) examination conducted by the Odisha board in view of the COVID-19 situation, a large number of students on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence.