CGBSE CG Board Result 2026: How to check results at education.indianexpress.com?

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 29, 2026. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav confirmed the announcement. Apart from the official websites, students can check their scores at education.indianexpress.com.

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The Chattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while the class 12 exam held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The exam timing for both classes was from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and an extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper.

To check the CGBSE board Class 10th results, click here