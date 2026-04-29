CGBSE CG Board Result 2026: How to check results at education.indianexpress.com?

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CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results on April 29, 2026. State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav confirmed the announcement. Apart from the official websites, students can check their scores at education.indianexpress.com.
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The Chattisgarh Board conducted its class 10 CGBSE exam from February 21 March to April 13, while the class 12 exam held between February 20 and March 18, 2026. The exam timing for both classes was from 9 am to 12:15 pm, and an extra 15 minutes were given at the start of the exam for reading the question paper.
To check the CGBSE board Class 10th results, click here
For CGBSE Class 12th results, click here
Step 1: Visit the website – education.indianexpress.com
Step 2: Sign up using your phone number and email ID if you are using it for the first time. Existing users can log in using their email ID and password.
Step 3: Click on the link to the CGBSE Board exam result.
Step 4: Select the respective board. In this case, you have to select the CGBSE
Step 5: Enter your login credentials.
Step 6: The result will be available via your email ID.
The online marksheet will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number, marks obtained, and school code. Students will be required to provide their login credentials to download their results. Students can download their results after giving their login details. Candidates are requested to make sure that this is only the provisional marksheet. They can get the original results by visiting their school.
Students are advised to download and keep a physical copy of the results as they will need them for their college admission purposes. Once the results are declared, they will also be available on Digilocker.
Candidates who are giving their class 12 exam will need to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject, which consists of internal assessment and practicals. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required for clearing the exam.