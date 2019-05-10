Toggle Menu
CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 @cgbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at 1 pm at these websiteshttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cgbse-cg-board-10th-result-2019-cgbse-net-live-updates-declared-results-to-available-at-websites-cgbse-net-results-cg-nic-in-indiaresults-com-5719870/

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 @cgbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at 1 pm at these websites

CG Board CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also check the results through the third party website indiaresults.com at 1 pm

cgbse, cgbse result, cgbse.net, www.cgbse.net, cgbse 10th result 2019, cgbse 10th result 2019, cgbse.net 2019, cgbse.nic.in, www.cgbse.nic.in, cgbse.net 10th result 2019, cg board, cg board result 2019, cg board 10th result 2019, cg board 10th result 2019, cgbse.net 10th result 2019
CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. Representational Image/ Express

CGBSE class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 examinations on May 10. The results of class 10 examination will be available at the websites at 1 pm. Apart from the official website cgbse.net, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | Chattisgarh CGBSE 12th result 2019

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

READ | How to check Chhattisgarh board CGBSE 10th result

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also check the results through the third party website indiaresults.com.

Live Blog

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Results to be available at the websites soon, check updates 

CGBSE supplementary exam dates announcement likely today at cgbse.net

Once the results are out, the CGBSE will issue mark sheet to all students who have passed the exam. Those who have flunked in it have to appear for the supplementary exams, dates of which is expected to be out today. Students are advised to keep their roll card handy to view their marks.

Websites to check CGBSE 10th result

The results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results – examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.

CGBSE results improved

In the last three years, the result of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has improved. In 2015, the pass percentage was 71.12 per cent which increased to was around 73.43 in 2016. Similarly, the pass percentage stood at 76.37 per cent in 2017.

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: Merit list

Along with the results, the CGBSE also releases the merit list of the top scorers. The results will be declared at 1 pm 

Chhattisgarh Board result to release at cgbse.net

Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results will be released on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in at 1 pm on Friday, May 10

CGBSE results 2019: Last year data

Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. In Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls.

About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results via app

Students can also check the results through their cell phones. They are required to follow the below mentioned steps in order to get the same.

Step 1: Visit google play store

Step 2: Download result app as per rating

Step 3: Pre-register with your registrtaion or roll number

Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results

CGBSE results 2019: Where to check

All the students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com

Chattisgarh CGBSE 10th result declaration time

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of Class 10th examination on May 10 at 1 pm. Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year that was concluded on March 29, 2019.

CGBSE Class 10 examination conducted from March 1 to 23

Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

cgbse, cgbse result, cgbse.net, www.cgbse.net, cgbse 10th result 2019, cgbse 10th result 2019, cgbse.net 2019, cgbse.nic.in, www.cgbse.nic.in, cgbse.net 10th result 2019, cg board, cg board result 2019, cg board 10th result 2019, cg board 10th result 2019, cgbse.net 10th result 2019

CGBSE Class 10th Result 2019 LIVE: The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 LIVE: Last year, in class 10 exam, Yagyesh Chauhan of the Government Boys HS School in Jashpur district topped with 98.33 per cent. Mansi Mishra (98 per cent) of Shri Mahavir Jain HS School, Durg, and Anurag Dubey (97.67 per cent) of Dreamland HS School, Bilaspur, secured second and third positions, respectively.

The overall pass percentage of students of class 12 was 77 per cent and that if class 10 was 68.04 per cent.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 GSHSEB Results: They battled poverty, ill health, yet came out tops
2 CG Board CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2019 to be declared today
3 PSEB Class 10th results: Mohali government schools outdo private schools