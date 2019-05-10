CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 @cgbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at 1 pm at these websites

CGBSE class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 examinations on May 10. The results of class 10 examination will be available at the websites at 1 pm. Apart from the official website cgbse.net, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.

LIVE UPDATES | Chattisgarh CGBSE 12th result 2019

CGBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.

Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.

