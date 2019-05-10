CGBSE CG Board 10th Result 2019 @cgbse.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at 1 pm at these websites

CGBSE class 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Chhattisgarh Board Of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will declare the results of classes 10 and 12 examinations on May 10. The results of class 10 examination will be available at the websites at 1 pm. Apart from the official website cgbse.net, the results will be available at results.cg.nic.in, indiaresults.com.
Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year. The Class 10 examination was conducted from March 1 to 23, 2019, while Class 12 from March 2 to 29, 2019.
LIVE UPDATES | Chattisgarh CGBSE 12th result 2019
CGBSE class 10th result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link for the high school/higher secondary class 10/12 results 2019.
Step 3: Follow the links provided for the results.
READ | How to check Chhattisgarh board CGBSE 10th result
Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and click on “submit”.
Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.
The results will be available at the official website, cgbse.net and results.cg.nic.in. The candidates can also check the results through the third party website indiaresults.com.
CGBSE supplementary exam dates announcement likely today at cgbse.net
Once the results are out, the CGBSE will issue mark sheet to all students who have passed the exam. Those who have flunked in it have to appear for the supplementary exams, dates of which is expected to be out today. Students are advised to keep their roll card handy to view their marks.
Websites to check CGBSE 10th result
The results will be available on the official websites, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. To avoid the heavy traffic expected on the websites, one can also refer to the private websites which are also hosting the results – examresults.net, manabadi.com and indiaresults.com.
CGBSE results improved
In the last three years, the result of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has improved. In 2015, the pass percentage was 71.12 per cent which increased to was around 73.43 in 2016. Similarly, the pass percentage stood at 76.37 per cent in 2017.
CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: Merit list
Along with the results, the CGBSE also releases the merit list of the top scorers. The results will be declared at 1 pm
Chhattisgarh Board result to release at cgbse.net
Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and 12 results will be released on the official website of the board, cgbse.nic.in at 1 pm on Friday, May 10
CGBSE results 2019: Last year data
Last year, about 4.42 lakh students from general and vocational streams have appeared for the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) examination. In Class 12, a total of 2.76 lakh students registered for the examinations, of these, 1.36 lakh were boys and 1,35 lakh were girls.
About Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh and was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from 2002. The board is divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state. The board aims to develop and promote secondary education in the state.
How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th results via app
Students can also check the results through their cell phones. They are required to follow the below mentioned steps in order to get the same.
Step 1: Visit google play store
Step 2: Download result app as per rating
Step 3: Pre-register with your registrtaion or roll number
Step 4: Alert will appear soon after the declaration of results
CGBSE results 2019: Where to check
All the students who had appeared for the 10th, 12th examination can check the results through the official website, cgbse.net, results.cg.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic, the websites go slow, the results will also be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com
Chattisgarh CGBSE 10th result declaration time
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will release the results of Class 10th examination on May 10 at 1 pm. Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for Class 10, 12 examinations this year that was concluded on March 29, 2019.
CGBSE Class 10 examination conducted from March 1 to 23
