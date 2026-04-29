CGBSE CG 10th, 12th Board Result 2026: Websites to check marks

After the CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 are declared, students can download them from the official website - cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in.

CG Board CGBSE 10th 12th Class Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will announce the result for class 10 and 12 today. After the CGBSE High School and Higher Secondary School exam results 2026 are declared, students can download them from the official website – cgbse.nic.in, results.cg.nic.in. To check the CGBSE Class 10, 12 results at the IE Education, visit education.indianexpress.com.

CG Board Class 10th, 12th LIVE updates

Homepage of the CGBSE official site (screenshot from website) Homepage of the CGBSE official site (screenshot from website)

To download the CGBSE results, candidates were required to visit the Students’ Corner and click on “Exam Results 2026.”

CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check

They then had to select their respective class and enter the required details. Once submitted, the result appeared on the screen, and students were advised to download and save the scorecard for future reference. The CGBSE examinations for both classes were conducted in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. An additional 15 minutes were provided at the beginning to read the question paper, and the exams were held in offline mode.