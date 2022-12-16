Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 10th, 12th datesheet released; check details here

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) today released the schedule for class 10 and 12 board exams. Students appearing for the exam can check the schedule at the official website— cgbse.nic.in

Class 10 (high school) exams will begin from March 2, 2023 and will conclude on March 24, 2023. Class 12 (higher secondary) will commence March 1, 2023 and conclude on March 31, 2023.

CGBSE Board Exams 2023: How to check schedule

Step 1: Visit the official website— cgbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for schedule for high school, higher secondary and diploma in physical education on the homepage

Step 3: View the schedule and download it for future reference

The exams will begin from 9 am, answer sheets will be distributed at 9:05 am and students will get time to read the question paper from 9:10 am. Students will write the exam from 9:15 am to 12:15pm.